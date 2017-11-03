Esmerelda is so chill, and up for adoption!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hi to Friday's Friend, Esmerelda! She's a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier up for adoption and ready for her new forever home!

There's an adoption special going on throughout the entire month of November: dogs 5-months or older have an adoption fee of $99, and cats 5-months or older get adopted for free.

Can't adopt but want to support the Humane Society of West Michigan? Join them for the Hot Cider Hustle on November 11, a 5K race happening at Millenium Park. Registration opens up on November 9, and more details on that can be found at michiganruns.com/grandrapidshotciderhustle.

For more information on Esmerelda or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.