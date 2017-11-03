Grand Rapids Police search for missing 64-year-old man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for a missing 64-year-old man.

Charles Raye Collins was reported missing Friday. Police said he has had no contact with his family since 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to a release, Collins previously made statements that led his family to believe “he may harm himself.”

Collins is battling unspecified medical conditions, police said.

He is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches tall and roughly 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He might be driving a dark-colored or black 2002 Ford F-150 XLT with a truck topper. The truck has Michigan plate CNA0720, police said.

Anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.