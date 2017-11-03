Missing 64-year-old man is found dead in Barry County

UPDATE (11AM SATURDAY):

Grand Rapids Police Department investigators, working with the Michigan State Police, the Michigan State Police Aviation Unit, as well as the Barry County Sheriff’s Department, located Mr. Charles Raye Collins near Middleville, in Barry County, Michigan, on 11/3/2017.

Unfortunately, Mr. Collins was deceased prior to being found. There appear to be no signs of foul play at this time. The family has been notified of his passing. We wish to express our thanks to the public for their assistance in this case.

——————————————————————————————-

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for a missing 64-year-old man.

Charles Raye Collins was reported missing Friday. Police said he has had no contact with his family since 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to a release, Collins previously made statements that led his family to believe “he may harm himself.”

Collins is battling unspecified medical conditions, police said.

He is described by police as 5 feet 10 inches tall and roughly 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He might be driving a dark-colored or black 2002 Ford F-150 XLT with a truck topper. The truck has Michigan plate CNA0720, police said.

Anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.