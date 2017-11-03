Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The finishing touches are going in for the newest movie theater in Kalamazoo.

The new AMC Theater replaces the old Alamo Drafthouse, which closed this past spring.

AMC spent the last few months renovating the building on Portage Street. Officials say that at this point, they're just waiting on final approval from the city.

The new theater has 10 screens, a bar and an expanded menu.

Officials say they're hoping to welcome movie goers before Thanksgiving, but an official opening date hasn't been set.

2. Demolition at the iconic Corner Bar in downtown Rockford is underway.

The company behind the project, Orion Construction, says crews will be busy over the next several days with demolition and site cleanup. Soon after, the company is expected to make an announcement about a groundbreaking ceremony to rebuild the restaurant.

The Corner Bar caught fire in mid August, but no one was hurt. The wall of fame was saved, because students at Rockford High happened to digitize it last year.

The building was built in the 1870s, making it the oldest brick structure in Rockford.

3. Oprah did it again, she just released her annual list of her favorite things.

There are 102 items on the list, and according to Fortune Magazine, buying everything will run you a little more than $14,000.

There's a few notable items like the Amazon Echo Show, a yellow leaf hammock, and the Samsung Frame 55-inch television.

Luckily, there's a list of items for under $50, including books, an herb preserver, and a frozen dessert maker.

This year's list is the longest one yet. Find the complete list at oprah.com.

4. Speaking of the holidays, Sears is putting its whole store on sale this season.

The retailer promises discounts ranging from 10 to 50 percent at all of its locations. Sears says it wants to help customers avoid the "Black Friday Crunch."

Customers don't even have to get out of the car to pick up the items, customers can opt for curbside pick-up.

Deals will last through the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend.

5. Candy giant Hershey is looking to strike gold with its first new candy bar in more than 20 years: the Hershey's Gold.

Hershey describes the gold bar as a whole new flavor for the company. It mixes buttery sweet, caramelized creme with crunchy bits of pretzel and peanuts.

Hershey says the bar will go on sale nationwide next month.

Gold is the fourth bar under the Hershey brand, joining the classic Hershey bar, Special Dark, and Cookies and Cream.