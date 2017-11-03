× NFL Viewing Guide Week 9 – Joe Buck is back!

FOX 17 – The Detroit Lions continue their tour of prime time this week, so Fox will have a couple of new teams to air this Sunday afternoon.

But, Joe Buck is back!

Fox will air the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Carolina Panthers for the West Michigan audience Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Buck, last heard from Wednesday night for Game 7 of the World Series, will reunite with his buddy Troy Aikman on the call.

CBS gets the doubleheader this week, with West Michigan getting the Denver at Philadelphia matchup at 1:00 p.m. and the Kansas City at Dallas game with the rest of the nation at 4:25 p.m.

The Lions take on the Green Bay Packers Monday night on ESPN.

Some of our usual regulars: Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots – are all on bye this week.