Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - More young people are becoming interested in hunting and there are some special ways to help them get involved in the sport.

Watch the video above for details.

If you get a big buck, enter your photos in the Al & Bob's Sports Big Buck photo contest on their website or on their Facebook page.

The winners of this week's Big Buck Photo Contest are James Bauman and Mike Arthur.