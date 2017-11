Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. - Deputies in Cass County are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train early Friday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. Friday at the crossing near East State Street and Wolfe Avenue.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 that eastbound and westbound M-60 was shut down at Wolfe Avenue while crews cleaned-up.

No word on the victim's identity or condition or what led up to the incident.

