Police in 5 counties will be swabbing drivers for drugs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Starting next week, some police officers in five counties will be asking drivers to allow a swab of their mouth to determine if they've been using drugs.
Michigan State Police say it's part of an effort to cut down on "drugged driving." The one-year program starts Wednesday in Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties.
Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue says drivers "under the influence of drugs pose a risk to themselves and others on the road."
Police officers who are trained as drug recognition experts will collect oral fluid if they suspect a driver is impaired by drugs. A refusal is treated as a civil infraction.
State police say there were 236 drug-related traffic fatalities in 2016, a 32 percent increase.
3 comments
Victoria Smith
It’s a civil infraction to refuse a search,without a search warrant?!? what kind of illegal search & seizure is this crud?!?
Not racist, not violent, but no longer silent
Seriously? I’m all for keeping drugged/drunk drivers off the road – it just seems the good intentions are always lost. Just take a drive down any street and see how many people are on their smart phones. Driving has become secondary to most drivers…
John
Anyway, no drug, not even alcohol, causes the fundamental ills of society. If we’re looking for the source of our troubles, we shouldn’t test people for drugs, we should test them for stupidity, ignorance, greed and love and abuse of power and privilege.