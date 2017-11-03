FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Police: Teen shot outside Lansing school

Posted 7:27 PM, November 3, 2017, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old girl has been shot outside a Michigan school.

Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski says the injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening. The shooting occurred Friday afternoon at Pattengill Academy, a school for students in fourth through sixth grades.

Tomas Lopez, a 14-year-old who was picking up his brothers, says he saw a car with a shattered window drive out of the parking lot. Lansing school district spokesman Bob Kolt tells the Lansing State Journal that 80 to 90 students were inside Pattengill Academy at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

