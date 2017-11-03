Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 17 is once again teaming up with the March of Dimes to present the Signature Chefs Auction on Monday, November 6, 2017 at the DeVos Place Steelcase Ballroom. Guests are invited to sample the signature dishes of over 20 local chefs while bidding on incredible, unique and tempting silent auction and culinary live auction packages.

5:00 – 7:00 pm Hors d’oeuvres and Silent Auction

7:00 pm Live Auction

$250 per person ($200 of the ticket price is tax deductible)

$2,000 per VIP table (reserved seating for 10)

The money raised through the auction benefits the March of Dimes mission to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality.

For more information, visit: https://signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org