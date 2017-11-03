Teen mom charged after children found naked, wandering near highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADEL, Iowa – An 18-year-old Iowa mother was charged with child endangerment Friday, after two of her three young kids were found outside and alone.

Jasmine Teed was reportedly asleep in her apartment at the time the children were outside, according to WHO. The two children were found unclothed in 43-degree weather near a busy stretch of Highway 6 and 169 in Adel.

Cindy Golightly, Teed's next door neighbor, said she’s never seen Teed's kids unattended.

“Everybody makes mistakes and we all need to be held responsible for what we do, but she is only 18 years old and she's got three little kids," Golightly said. "I think the twins are maybe 2 years old and then they've got a little girl.

While she agreed that the situation could potentially have been tragic, Golightly urged people to try to be empathetic.

"You know, she's trying the best she is, I'm not saying we're all perfect," Golightly said, adding that she, too, has made this mistake in the past. “I've got grandkids, I've got 10 of them, and they got out of the house."

Teed is now being held on a $2,000 bond and her children are being cared for by their grandparents.