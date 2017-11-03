× TJ Maxx store coming to Knapp’s Crossings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids will soon be getting a new TJ Maxx store.

Chris Brochert of Lormax Stern Development tells FOX 17 that the TJ Maxx will be built next to the D&W Fresh Market at the Village at Knapp’s Crossing along the East Beltline at Knapp Street.

The store is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019. Four other businesses have been signed for the development: Orangetheory Fitness, Neurocore, Chowhound and Woodhouse spa. Those businesses will open in the summer of 2018.

TJ Maxx sells brand name clothing, home decor and accessories at a discount.