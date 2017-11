× 1000+ without power in the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The power is out for over 1,600 Consumers Energy customers in Kent County.

According to the outage map, customers are without power from 10 Mile Road up to 14 Mile in the Rockford area.

The power is expected to be back on around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

There’s no word yet on what may have caused the outage.