Forecast calls for a chilly and rainy Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN – Saturday is expected to be a chilly and rainy day with light to moderate showers expected mainly through the mid-morning and late afternoon hours. About a half an inch to an inch of rainfall is expected throughout this first round of rain. Temperatures will stay below average for this time of year in the upper 40s this afternoon.

This evening West Michigan will remain mostly dry with a light drizzle possible and a mostly cloudy sky. Some patchy fog is possible with light winds overnight. The overnight low will occur early as temperatures will actually slowly rise overnight. Don’t forget the clocks turn back one hour overnight tonight with daylight saving time. Our sunrises and sunsets will become an hour earlier, but we also lose about 2 minutes of daylight per day.

In the afternoon and evening on Sunday we have the chance to see stronger to severe storms mostly along and south and I-96. The highest threats expected are hail and gusty winds, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Download the Fox 17 mobile weather app to stay connected with alerts and radar.

Monday drier and cooler air will work in and keep West Michigan with below average temperatures. Afternoon highs will stay in the 40s with mostly to partly sunny skies.