Brush fire turns into house fire in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A brush fire quickly evolved into a house fire early Saturday morning.

At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Engine 6 of the Battle Creek Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire in the area of Country Club Terrace. After arriving at the scene, firefighters quickly discovered that the siding on the front exterior portion of the house at 337 Country Club Terrace was on fire.

They were able to extinguish the fire quickly and notified the owners of the home.

There were no injuries to either the occupants or firefighters.

Damage to the home was estimated at $2,000.