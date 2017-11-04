× Coast Guard rescues 3 people and dog near Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued three people and their dog Saturday in Lake Michigan just more than 3.5 nautical miles northwest of Muskegon.

USCG isn’t releasing the names of the rescued.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, watchstanders with the Coast Guard 9th District Command Center in Cleveland, Ohio, received reports of an unregistered emergency position-indicating radio beacon being activated near Muskegon. Meanwhile, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan simultaneously received a report from Muskegon County 9-1-1 Dispatch relaying a report from the operator of a 21-foot pleasure craft with three people aboard.

It was reported that everyone was wearing a life jacket and water inside the boat was up to their knees.

A crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Haven was launched aboard a 29-foot response boat and a crew from Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, was diverted from training.

The Grand Haven crew arrived on scene and rescued the three people and their dog. They were taken to Muskegon where the three declined treatment by EMS.

The crew was unable to recover the vessel due to the 4 to 5-foot seas and it being partially submerged. The Traverse City helicopter crew arrived on scene using the signal and reported seeing no visible signs of pollution.

A special marine information broadcast has been issued by Sector Lake Michigan warning of the vessel and its location.