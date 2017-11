× Crash on northbound US-131 slowing traffic in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (M-DOT) confirms a crash on northbound US-131 at the I-196 (Ford Freeway) interchange in downtown Grand Rapids.

It occurred around 11 p.m., and M-DOT says the left two northbound lanes are blocked. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A screen-capture of the FOX-17 tower-cam view of the blockage is posted.