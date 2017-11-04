Emergency crews responding to crash near Kent City

Posted 10:01 PM, November 4, 2017, by , Updated at 10:07PM, November 4, 2017

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Emergency crews have responded to a crash near the Kent and Newaygo County borders Saturday evening.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on 22 Mile Road near Peach Ridge near Kent City.

Dispatchers say injuries were reported, but couldn’t say how many or how severe they were. They also said the crash involved a party bus.

Several agencies have responded to the crash, including MSP as well as county deputies.

We have a crew heading to the scene and we’re working to learn more. 

