Frederick Meijer Gardens hosts holiday gift show

Posted 3:23 AM, November 4, 2017, by , Updated at 03:26AM, November 4, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a sure sign the holidays are fast approaching; Frederick Meijer Gardens is hosting a holiday gift show today from 9 AM  to 5 PM.

This is the 21st year for the event, which allows shoppers to get an early start on Christmas.

There are a variety of different vendors all offering to wrap your gifts for free.

Members will get a 10% discount on their purchases.

Non-members are still welcome to attend and everyone gets in free.

For more information just head to the Meijer Gardens’ website.

