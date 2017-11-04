× Frederick Meijer Gardens hosts holiday gift show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a sure sign the holidays are fast approaching; Frederick Meijer Gardens is hosting a holiday gift show today from 9 AM to 5 PM.

This is the 21st year for the event, which allows shoppers to get an early start on Christmas.

There are a variety of different vendors all offering to wrap your gifts for free.

Members will get a 10% discount on their purchases.

Non-members are still welcome to attend and everyone gets in free.

For more information just head to the Meijer Gardens’ website.