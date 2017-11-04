× Local police department to take part in ‘No shave November’

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Officers with the Lake Odessa Police Department will be taking part in ‘No shave November’ this year.

Each officer will donate $25 towards the fundraiser with proceeds will be donated to the Ionia Montcalm Secure and Friendly Environment Child Advocacy Center.

The program, also known as “IM SAFE” provides a team of community professionals expert to investigate and manage child abuse cases in both Ionia and Montcalm counties.

The police department is now asking for your help and has set up a GoFundMe page.