× Michigan/Minnesota football game to kick off at 8:30pm

UPDATE: The University of Michigan says the football team’s game against Minnesota will kick off at 8:30 p.m. It had been postponed until 8:45, but clearing conditions have prompted officials to start the game 15 minutes earlier.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan/Minnesota college-football game won’t kick off until 8:45 tonight, because of a weather delay. It had been scheduled for a 7:30pm start. The game will be broadcast on FOX-17.

But the University of Michigan football program tweeted that it must wait until 30 minutes after the last lightning strike to open the gates at Michigan Stadium. A line of thunderstorms swept through the state this afternoon and evening, prompting a 3 hour, 23-minute delay in the Michigan State/Penn State game in East Lansing in the second quarter.

Lightning strikes were still being reported around 6:13pm in Ann Arbor, according to the University of Michigan in a Tweet (Twitter post):

Michigan Football @UMichFootball