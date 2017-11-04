The Muskegon Big Reds move on in the playoffs again, beating the Dux of Zeeland West, 55-20.
Muskegon 55, Zeeland West 20
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview
-
Bakita and Book Week 9
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Bakita and Book Week 8
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 6
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
Zeeland West 20, Unity Christian 14
-
Bakita and Book Week 7
-
Zeeland West 42, Zeeland East 27
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 5
-
Blitz District Final Preview
-
High School Football Playoffs – Round 2