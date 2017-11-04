Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in Kalamazoo

Posted 7:58 PM, November 4, 2017, by , Updated at 08:13PM, November 4, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say a man was hospitalized after he was shot early Saturday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Pearl Street in Kalamazoo.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, the 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and taken to Bronson Hospital for treatment. Police say he was last listed in critical condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information call police at (269)-337-8994. You can also call Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.

 

