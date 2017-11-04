× Two men rob liquor store with metal pipes

KALMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery.

This happened around 10:50 PM Friday night at Charleston Liquor on E. Michigan Avenue.

The two male suspects came in wearing ski masks and demanded money from the clerk.

They are described as two white males around 5’8″ and 5’11”. One was wearing a black mask and a red and black plaid shirt with sweatpants. The other was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with sweatpants.

They were both armed with metal pipes.

They got away with an unknown amount of cash.

If you know anything, call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.