× Woodland Mall to unveil new ‘home’ for Santa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Woodland Mall is excited to unveil its new home-away-from home for Santa and wants the public to come out and celebrate next weekend.

The mall is set to unveil its new ‘Arctic Forest’ set on Saturday, November 11 at 10 a.m. to kick off the mall’s SantaFest. To celebrate, families are invited to bring their children to decorate ornaments, color holiday totes, and dance to music with a live DJ until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The new Artic Forest set will include nearly a dozen decorated trees stretching up to 22 feet and a 12-foot polar bear named Ursa.

“This time of year is really magical, and we’re excited to help spread the holiday spirit with our new decorations,” said Lyndsey Hicks, Woodland Mall marketing director. “The new Arctic Forest is breathtaking, and we guarantee it will spark the imagination of adults and kids alike.”

The event is free to attend but the mall is asking you register here.

“We’re confident that Santa will really enjoy his new home – and that guests will enjoy this special kickoff to the holiday season,” Hicks said.