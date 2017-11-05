A cloudy Sunday with showers and storms moving in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – After a foggy start to the day, Sunday is expected to remain mostly cloudy with shower and storm chances. High temperatures will change depending on where you live. The further northwest you live the cooler temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The further southeast you live the warmer temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s. Showers and storms will start to work in any time after the noon hour, but not everyone will see rain. Chances for showers and storms will work into mostly our southern counties.

In the afternoon and evening our chance to see stronger to severe storms has decreased, but remains mostly along and south of I-96 and I-94. The highest threats expected are lightning and thunder with some small hail and gusty winds. Further south outside of West Michigan an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Download the Fox 17 mobile weather app to stay connected with alerts and radar.

Monday drier and cooler air will work in and keep West Michigan with below average temperatures. Afternoon highs will stay in the 40s with mostly to partly sunny skies.