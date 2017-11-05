Ferris State Shuts Out Davenport

Posted 12:59 AM, November 5, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State Bulldogs went on the road on Saturday for a rainy game against new GLIAC opponent, Davenport.

The Bulldogs defense was stout all game as they shut out the Panthers 26-0 the final.

