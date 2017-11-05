Ford airport to open military welcome center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are less than one week from Veteran’s Day on Saturday, November 11 and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport will be giving our veterans a warm welcome.

The airport has partnered with SpartanNash to open the new military welcome center.

Officials say there is a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening this Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

The new space will be open for active duty military members, veterans and their families when using the airport.

