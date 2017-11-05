Holland Boys Soccer Wins D2 State Title

Posted 1:06 AM, November 5, 2017, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The Holland boys soccer team defeated East Lansing 3-0 on Saturday to win the Divison 2 state title.

