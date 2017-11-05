‘It’s Okay To Be White’ flyers posted around East GR

Photo Gallery
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Residents awoke Sunday morning to find objectionable flyers posted around their community.
Flyers read “It’s Okay To Be White” in several different formats. Some of them contained pictures of President Trump.
Flyers were found posted on utility poles and trees as well as over “Black Lives Matter” signs and being left under the windshield wipers of every vehicle parked in the area of Lake Drive SE, Laurel Avenue SE, Plymouth Avenue SE and John Collins Park in East Grand Rapids.
The flyers all have been removed.
Common cents
“Objectionable “? To the libtarded moron who wrote this, what is Objectionable? Black lives matter no more than any other lives. In fact, black lives don’t matter much if any to other blacks as they kill each other like it was a sport. When 94% of blacks are killed by other blacks it is laughable for blacks to even say black lives matter!
Bob
Its objectionable to be white?
White lives matter
The flyers all have been removed.. but the black lives matter posters stayed.
Guess we need to loot, riot and worse before we get the same respect.
And to the putz who wrote this, i’m white and don’t give a damn if you don’t like it, racist bigot.
Bud
I’m still trying to figure out what I wrote that constantly is “flagged for consideration”. Every word is FACT, but I don’t think liberals can handle facts, because they never support their position.
Common cents
Libtards can’t understand facts and form a coherent position. Their positions are based on emotions and you can’t argue with how they feel with logic or common sense.