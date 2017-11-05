Muskegon CC Falls in District Finals to Mendon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENDON, Mich. -- The four-time defending state champions, Muskegon Catholic Central won't be making it to Ford Field in 2017, after falling to Mendon on Saturday.

The Crusaders led 15-7 at the half, but Mendon's Wyatt Cool put up 255 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hornets to their 26-15 win.