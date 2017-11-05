The Crusaders led 15-7 at the half, but Mendon's Wyatt Cool put up 255 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hornets to their 26-15 win.
Muskegon CC Falls in District Finals to Mendon
-
High School Football Playoffs – Round 2
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Mendon 42, White Pigeon 7
-
Mendon 41, Decatur 0
-
Mendon 34, Cassopolis 24
-
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
-
2017 High School Football Playoff Pairings
-
Petitions: Man forgot about baby before meth-induced joyride in crane
-
Labor Day happenings in West Michigan
-
-
Man sought in sexual assault case
-
Hope Village: Fundraising for treatment facility for sex trafficking survivors
-
Muskegon students restoring vacant home to sell