Muskegon CC Falls in District Finals to Mendon

MENDON, Mich. -- The four-time defending state champions, Muskegon Catholic Central won't be making it to Ford Field in 2017, after falling to Mendon on Saturday.

The Crusaders led 15-7 at the half, but Mendon's Wyatt Cool put up 255 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hornets to their 26-15 win.

