Police looking for suspects after reported robbery near Walgreens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say no one was hurt following a reported armed robbery near a Walgreens store on Sunday.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Police tell FOX 17, the victim was robbed by two armed men before they ran off.

Officers set up a perimeter, but were unsuccessful.

Call police if you have any information.