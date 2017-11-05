× Wine, Beer and Food Festival returns to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s premier wine, beer and food tasting event is returning to Grand Rapids in two weeks.

The 10th annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food fest takes over DeVos place from November 16-18.

There is expected to be more than 1,800 wines to try along with beers, ciders, and spirits.

The show runs Thursday, November 16 from 5 – 10 p.m., Friday, November 17 from 4 – 10 p.m., and then again on Saturday, November 18 from 1-10 p.m.

Single day admission tickets sold at the door will cost you $15 on Thursday, $20 on Friday and $20 on Saturday.

You must be 21 or older to enter the festival and you must present your ID to get in.