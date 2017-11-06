× Justin Verlander and Kate Upton wed in Italy

ITALY (FOX 17/Fox News) – Former Detroit Tiger and current World Series Champion Houston Astro pitcher Justin Verlander was married to Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton over the weekend.

Kate Upton married Justin Verlander on Sunday in Italy, surrounded by family and friends.

Upton posted a picture of the happy couple on Instagram Monday morning.

Upton began dating Verlander, 34, in 2014. The couple got engaged in 2016.

Upton told People Magazine in May, “Our relationship is my favorite thing about my life right now.”