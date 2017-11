Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Signature Chef's Auction is Monday night in Grand Rapids, raising money for the March of Dimes.

The money raised through the auction benefits the March of Dimes mission to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality.

This year's "ambassador family" is the Reinerts, who have twin girls who were both premature. Watch the video above for their story.

For more information, visit: https://signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org