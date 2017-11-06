New charges filed alleging driver was drunk in fatal Kent Co. crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - New charges were filed against Douglas Crystal in a car crash that killed a West Michigan mother and put her twin boys in the hospital.

Monday's preliminary hearing for Crystal started with 36th District Court Judge Sara Smolenski adding two more felonies to the case: operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Crystal is facing up to 40 years in prison for the September crash that killed 33-year-old Meranda Baguss and put her twin 5-year-old boys in the hospital. Other charges include reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say Crystal was going more than 90 miles an hour just seconds before hitting Baguss' vehicle at the intersection of Ritchie Avenue NE and 15 Mile Road near Cedar Springs.

At the hearing, eight of Crystal's co-workers testified about his behavior the night of the crash, saying they saw him drinking at a company golf outing at the Broadmoor County Club.

Police say Crystal left the scene of the crash but was also injured, calling for medical assistance the next day. In total, Crystal is facing six felonies.

Monday's hearing was cut short due to conflicting schedules made by the attorneys. No date has been set to continue the examination.