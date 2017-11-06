× Police: Suspicious man approaches girl in Otsego

OTSEGO, Mich. — Police would like to talk to the man who reportedly approached a girl after school on Friday

The girl reported a man pulled up next to her while she was walking along Franklin Street in Otsego and asked if she was a high schooler.

Officials say the white male is believed to be in his 20’s and possibly driving a small silver car. The man was believed to be wearing camouflage jacket as well. The victim reported she had been walking to a friend’s home when the initial encounter happened. She said she saw the man again 4 or 5 times while she was on her way home later that day.

Call police if you have any information.