School bus, truck crash in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a school bus and a truck with a trailer.

The crash was reported Monday afternooon in the area of East Sherman Boulevard and Worden Street, near US-31.

Muskegon Police say there were children on the bus at the time of the crash.

Officials say minor injuries were reported.  It’s unclear if any kids were hurt.

Roads are not closed in the area, but traffic is moving slowly.

This is a developing story. 

 

