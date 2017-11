Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Calvin men's soccer team (19-0-1) is headed to Ohio to open the division 3 NCAA Tournament Friday. The Knights, ranked #1 in the country, take on Thomas More in the 1st round.

Calvin was national runner-up last year and haS been led by goal keeper Nate Van Ryn in net this year with a nation best 13 shutouts.