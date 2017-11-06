Two people arrested after gun thefts in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after dozens of guns were stolen from a store in Cedar Springs.

The Kent County sheriff’s department says it has recovered at least 13 of 89 guns taken Saturday morning from Family Farm and Home at 4175 17 Mile Road NE in Cedar Springs. The department said Sunday that two people were held for receiving and concealing stolen property.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, store management reported several guns were taken from the business after it was broken into at about 7:30 a.m.