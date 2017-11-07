2 people charged in relation to Family Farm and Home gun thefts

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Two men are facing charges in relation to firearms stolen over the weekend from an area ‘Family Farm and Home’ store.

Police say that 89 guns were taken in the robbery from the business on 17 Mile Rd NE in Cedar Springs. 13 of them have so far been recovered.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office tells FOX 17 that two men are now facing a list of charges related to those thefts.

Derrek Banks, 42, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and an additional felony firearm charge. His bond has been set at $25,000.

Charges against another man were also authorized by the prosecutor’s office Tuesday. Police are still looking for that individual. He is facing charges of receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, felony firearm and possession of marijuana.

Another woman was initially taken into custody in relation to the thefts, but charges were later dropped.