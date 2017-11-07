We are FOX 17 News, A Tribune station in the 43rd market and we are looking for our next chief meteorologist who can take our five-person weather team to the next level.

West Michigan experiences every kind of severe weather, so if you are into forecasting and tracking when big weather breaks, this is the opportunity for you. You must be energetic, engaging and excited to live and work on Michigan’s Gold Coast. The next FOX 17 chief meteorologist must have an intense passion for covering severe and inconvenient weather that impacts our viewer’s lives. We are looking for a dynamic personality who can strike a balance between being aggressive when serious weather threatens and having fun when the skies clear. You must have a vision for producing and covering weather on all digital platforms and be a leader on social media.

Primary Responsibilities

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Deliver on-air forecasts for station newscasts and local programming.

Produce and prepare weather forecasts.

Provide forecasts and breaking news on digital platforms.

Report weather, news and breaking news for station newscasts.

Aggressive on social media and demonstrated ability to engage audience on all platforms.

Desire to connect with local communities by meeting with local groups and representing WXMI at important events.

Work with News Director to determine strategic direction of weather department.

Requirements: Successful candidates MUST HAVE At least FIVE years of weather forecasting experience in leadership role in a medium-market commercial TV newsroom. Prior experience as a Chief Meteorologist preferred.

Apply online at http://www.tribunemedia.com/careers/ and search for keyword “Chief Meteorologist”. Please include a link to your demo reel somewhere in your resume.

