Election Day 2017 – November 7 Races

WEST MICHIGAN – November 7, 2017 is Election Day and while there aren’t as many races as last year, or next year, here’s what is happening, by county.  Uncontested races are not listed.  Some counties have overlap with others.

Also, check with your individual county, city or township clerk for all other specifics.

Allegan

West Michigan Airport Authority 10-year-millage renewal (overlaps with Ottawa County)

Casco Township – Road Millage Proposition

Douglas – Interurban Transit Authority Millage Renewal

Fennville – Fire Safety Proposal

Fennville – $23 Million School Bond Proposal

Holland Mayor (overlaps with Ottawa County)

    • Nancy DeBoer
    • Jay Peters

Martin – School Operating Millage Renewal – Excludes Principal Residences

Otsego – School Bond Proposal

Saugatuck -Interurban Transit Authority Millage Renewal

Saugatuck – School Operating Millage Renewal – Excludes Principal Residences

Saugatuck – Millage proposal for public recreation and playgrounds

Saugatuck Township – Road Maintenance Proposal

Saugatuck Township -Interurban Transit Authority Millage Renewal

South Haven Mayor (overlaps with Van Buren County)

  • Scott E. Smith
  • Paul VandenBosch

South Haven City Council

  • Holly Boyd
  • George W. Sleeper

Wayland – City Council (3)

  • Jennifer Antel
  • Lisa Banas
  • Sheryl A. Hamilton
  • Rick Mathis

Wayland – $19 Million School Bond Proposal (overlaps with Barry and Kent)

Barry County

Commission on Aging Project

Hastings – $10 Million School Bond Proposal

Hastings – $19 Million School Bond Proposal

Wayland – $19 Million School Bond Proposal (overlaps with Kent and Allegan)

Berrien

Benton Harbor – Adoption of Uniform City Tax

Benton Harbor – City Commissioner at large (2)

  • Duane L. Seats II
  • Ron Singleton
  • James Jackson

Benton Harbor – City Commissioner at large (1)

  • Edward Isom
  • Jerry Price

Chikaming Township – Road Millage

Lakeshore Public Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – Excludes Principal Residences

Lakeshore Public Schools – $21 Million Bond Proposal

St. Joseph City Commissioner (3)

  • Fran Chickering
  • Al DiBrito
  • Michael C. Garey
  • Peggy Getty
  • Mary Goff
  • Laura A. Goos

Branch

Algansee Township – Fire Equipment Millage

Coldwater – $29 Million School Bond Proposal

Coldwater – 4th Ward Councilmember

  • Randall Hazelbaker
  • Alexia Rish

Coldwater – 4th Ward Councilmember (partial term)

  • Dan Corwin
  • Scott Houtz

Quincy -Police Protection Millage

Quincy – Fire Protection Millage

Tekonska – $1.8 Million School Bond Proposal

Calhoun

Battle Creek – City Commission, 1st Ward

  • Kristin Blood
  • John Griffin
  • Mary Lou Ramon

Battle Creek – City Commission, 2nd Ward

  • Lynn Ward Gray
  • John A. Kenefick

Battle Creek – City Commission, 3rd Ward

  • Kate Flores
  • Patrick A. O’Donnell

Battle Creek – City Commission, 4th Ward

  • Dan Boyd
  • Jane C. Parikh
  • Allan M. Sherwood
  • Christopher Simmons

Battle Creek – City Commission, 5th Ward

  • Shane Farlin, Sr.
  • Dave Walters

Battle Creek – City Commission, At-Large (4)

  • Susan Baldwin
  • Mark A. Behnke
  • Beverli Carpenter
  • Johnny Cash
  • Kaytee Faris
  • Lester Earl Johnson
  • Adriane Pike MacCreery
  • Sherry Sofia

Cass

Dowagiac – Councilman Ward 1

  • Patrick M. Bakerman
  • Lori A. Hunt

Kalamazoo

Alamo Township – Emergency Services Millage

Kalamazoo Mayor

  • Bobby Hopewell
  • Michael Hussar
  • Chris Wahmhoff

Kalamazoo City Commissioner (3)

  • Leona R. Carter
  • Charley Coss
  • Eric Cunningham
  • Erin Knott
  • Jack C. Urban

Parchment – City Commissioner (4)

  • Richard A. Bagley
  • Robert D. Britigan III
  • Eric T. Cronin
  • Chester O. Emmons III
  • Thomas Jordan
  • Brian McCue

Pavilion Township – Fire Department Millage Proposal

Portage – Mayor

  • Nasim Ansari
  • Patricia M. Randall

Portage City Council (3)

  • Christopher Burns
  • Tim Earl
  • Lori Knapp
  • Claudette Reid
  • Jim Stephanak
  • Phil Stinchcomb
  • Wayne Stoffer
  • Terry Urban

Vicksburg Community Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – Except Principal Residences

Kent 

Interurban Transit Partnership – Millage Renewal – 12 years . (Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kentwood, Walker, Wyoming)

East Grand Rapids – City Commissioner, Ward 1

  • Katie Favale
  • Diana P. Schad

East Grand Rapids – City Commissioner, Ward 3

  • Michael Naltner
  • Bryan Walters

Grand Rapids – City Commissioner, Ward 3

  • Kent Boersema
  • Senita Lenear

Grand Rapids – Library Board (2)

  • Rachel S. Anderson
  • Ivory Lehnert
  • Katy Christensen

Grand Rapids – 20 Year Millage for Public Library

Grand Rapids Schools – Operating Millage on property, except principal residences

Grandville – Council Member (3)

  • Karilyn Frederick
  • Justin J. Noordhoek
  • Joseph Rainey
  • Andy Steenstra
  • Paul M. Troost
  • J.R. VanderWall

Greenville Public Schools (also including portions of Montcalm, Kent and Ionia Counties) – Bond Proposal

Kentwood – Mayor

  • Stephen Kepley
  • Scott Urbanowski

Kentwood – City Commissioner Ward 1

  • Emily Bridson
  • Jerry DeMaagd

Lowell – Council Member (2-4 year terms, 1-2 year term)

  • Greg Canfield
  • Jake Davenport
  • Michael DeVore
  • Mark V. Ritzema
  • James Salzwedel

Walker – Mayor

  • Mark E. Huizenga
  • Al Parent

Walker – City Commissioner Ward 2

  • Roxanne Deschaine
  • Jeff Kobza

Walker – City Commissioner Ward 3

  • Amber K. Dieleman
  • Melanie Grooters

Wyoming – Public Schools Bond Proposal

Ionia

Ionia Schools $3 Million Millage

Mecosta

Big Rapids – City Commissioner (2)

  • Jonathan Eppley
  • Lorraine James
  • Chris O’Neil

Big Rapids – Charter Amendment on City Bids

Big Rapids – $26 Million Public Schools Bond

Montcalm

Greenville Public Schools (also including portions of Montcalm, Kent and Ionia Counties) – $46 Million Bond Proposal

Stanton – City Council – 2-year term (3)

  • Charles Miel
  • Keisha Ackley
  • E. Ray Holloway
  • Michael Mazzola
  • Lori Williams
  • James Witzel

Muskegon

Youth, Family and Community Millage

Muskegon Township – Road Repair, Maintenance and Improvements Millage

Whitehall Township – Road Repair Millage

Newaygo

Fremont Mayor

  • Beverly Parketon
  • James Rynberg

Fremont City Council (2)

  • Michael Carpenter
  • Steven Heiss
  • Donald Henry

Garfield Township – Road Millage Proposal

Newaygo Mayor

  • Ed Fedell
  • Brooke M. Schaffer

White Cloud Mayor

  • Jamie L. Denslow
  • Jerry LeBlanc

White Cloud City Council (3)

  • Anthony Johnson
  • Jeffrey L. Murchison
  • Katherine P. Scott
  • Ashley Zatalokin

Ottawa

Airport Operating Millage Renewal and Increase – Holland, Zeeland, Park Township

Coopersville Mayor

  • Joel Meintsma
  • Larry Crandle

Ferrysburg Mayor

  • Regina Sjoberg
  • Rebecca K. Hopp

Ferrysburg – Council Member (3)

    • Michael DeWitt
    • Dan Matteson
    • Scott Blease
    • Richard Carlson
    • Ivy Barnes

Ferrysburg – Charter Amendment

Ferrysburg – Smith’s Bridge Millage Proposal

Grand Haven Mayor

  • Geri McCaleb
  • Mike Fritz

Grand Haven Council Member (2)

  • Robert Monetza
  • Dennis C. Scott
  • Andy Cawthon

Grand Haven – Board of Light and Power Trustee (2)

  • Gerry Witherell
  • Larry L. Kieft
  • Lane Sterenberg

Spring Lake – Charter Revision

Spring Lake Schools Operating Millage – excludes principal residence

Van Buren

Gobles – City Commissioner (3)

  • Jonathan DeRidder
  • Catherine Hulin
  • Gary L. Zacharias
  • Laurie Zajda

Hartford – Mayor

  • Rick Hall
  • Theodore C. Johnson

South Haven Township – Police Millage Renewal

