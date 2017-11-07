× Election Day 2017 – November 7 Races

WEST MICHIGAN – November 7, 2017 is Election Day and while there aren’t as many races as last year, or next year, here’s what is happening, by county. Uncontested races are not listed. Some counties have overlap with others.

Also, check with your individual county, city or township clerk for all other specifics.

Allegan

West Michigan Airport Authority 10-year-millage renewal (overlaps with Ottawa County)

Casco Township – Road Millage Proposition

Douglas – Interurban Transit Authority Millage Renewal

Fennville – Fire Safety Proposal

Fennville – $23 Million School Bond Proposal

Holland Mayor (overlaps with Ottawa County)

Nancy DeBoer Jay Peters



Martin – School Operating Millage Renewal – Excludes Principal Residences

Otsego – School Bond Proposal

Saugatuck -Interurban Transit Authority Millage Renewal

Saugatuck – School Operating Millage Renewal – Excludes Principal Residences

Saugatuck – Millage proposal for public recreation and playgrounds

Saugatuck Township – Road Maintenance Proposal

Saugatuck Township -Interurban Transit Authority Millage Renewal

South Haven Mayor (overlaps with Van Buren County)

Scott E. Smith

Paul VandenBosch

South Haven City Council

Holly Boyd

George W. Sleeper

Wayland – City Council (3)

Jennifer Antel

Lisa Banas

Sheryl A. Hamilton

Rick Mathis

Wayland – $19 Million School Bond Proposal (overlaps with Barry and Kent)

Barry County

Commission on Aging Project

Hastings – $10 Million School Bond Proposal

Hastings – $19 Million School Bond Proposal

Martin – School Operating Millage Renewal – Excludes Principal Residences

Wayland – $19 Million School Bond Proposal (overlaps with Kent and Allegan)

Berrien

Benton Harbor – Adoption of Uniform City Tax

Benton Harbor – City Commissioner at large (2)

Duane L. Seats II

Ron Singleton

James Jackson

Benton Harbor – City Commissioner at large (1)

Edward Isom

Jerry Price

Chikaming Township – Road Millage

Lakeshore Public Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – Excludes Principal Residences

Lakeshore Public Schools – $21 Million Bond Proposal

St. Joseph City Commissioner (3)

Fran Chickering

Al DiBrito

Michael C. Garey

Peggy Getty

Mary Goff

Laura A. Goos

Branch

Algansee Township – Fire Equipment Millage

Coldwater – $29 Million School Bond Proposal

Coldwater – 4th Ward Councilmember

Randall Hazelbaker

Alexia Rish

Coldwater – 4th Ward Councilmember (partial term)

Dan Corwin

Scott Houtz

Quincy -Police Protection Millage

Quincy – Fire Protection Millage

Tekonska – $1.8 Million School Bond Proposal

Calhoun

Battle Creek – City Commission, 1st Ward

Kristin Blood

John Griffin

Mary Lou Ramon

Battle Creek – City Commission, 2nd Ward

Lynn Ward Gray

John A. Kenefick

Battle Creek – City Commission, 3rd Ward

Kate Flores

Patrick A. O’Donnell

Battle Creek – City Commission, 4th Ward

Dan Boyd

Jane C. Parikh

Allan M. Sherwood

Christopher Simmons

Battle Creek – City Commission, 5th Ward

Shane Farlin, Sr.

Dave Walters

Battle Creek – City Commission, At-Large (4)

Susan Baldwin

Mark A. Behnke

Beverli Carpenter

Johnny Cash

Kaytee Faris

Lester Earl Johnson

Adriane Pike MacCreery

Sherry Sofia

Hastings – $10 Million School Bond Proposal

Hastings – $19 Million School Bond Proposal

Tekonska – $1.8 Million School Bond Proposal

Cass

Dowagiac – Councilman Ward 1

Patrick M. Bakerman

Lori A. Hunt

Kalamazoo

Alamo Township – Emergency Services Millage

Kalamazoo Mayor

Bobby Hopewell

Michael Hussar

Chris Wahmhoff

Kalamazoo City Commissioner (3)

Leona R. Carter

Charley Coss

Eric Cunningham

Erin Knott

Jack C. Urban

Otsego – $ 6.9 Million School Bond Proposal

Parchment – City Commissioner (4)

Richard A. Bagley

Robert D. Britigan III

Eric T. Cronin

Chester O. Emmons III

Thomas Jordan

Brian McCue

Pavilion Township – Fire Department Millage Proposal

Portage – Mayor

Nasim Ansari

Patricia M. Randall

Portage City Council (3)

Christopher Burns

Tim Earl

Lori Knapp

Claudette Reid

Jim Stephanak

Phil Stinchcomb

Wayne Stoffer

Terry Urban

Vicksburg Community Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – Except Principal Residences

Kent

Interurban Transit Partnership – Millage Renewal – 12 years . (Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kentwood, Walker, Wyoming)

East Grand Rapids – City Commissioner, Ward 1

Katie Favale

Diana P. Schad

East Grand Rapids – City Commissioner, Ward 3

Michael Naltner

Bryan Walters

Grand Rapids – City Commissioner, Ward 3

Kent Boersema

Senita Lenear

Grand Rapids – Library Board (2)

Rachel S. Anderson

Ivory Lehnert

Katy Christensen

Grand Rapids – 20 Year Millage for Public Library

Grand Rapids Schools – Operating Millage on property, except principal residences

Grandville – Council Member (3)

Karilyn Frederick

Justin J. Noordhoek

Joseph Rainey

Andy Steenstra

Paul M. Troost

J.R. VanderWall

Greenville Public Schools (also including portions of Montcalm, Kent and Ionia Counties) – Bond Proposal

Kentwood – Mayor

Stephen Kepley

Scott Urbanowski

Kentwood – City Commissioner Ward 1

Emily Bridson

Jerry DeMaagd

Lowell – Council Member (2-4 year terms, 1-2 year term)

Greg Canfield

Jake Davenport

Michael DeVore

Mark V. Ritzema

James Salzwedel

Walker – Mayor

Mark E. Huizenga

Al Parent

Walker – City Commissioner Ward 2

Roxanne Deschaine

Jeff Kobza

Walker – City Commissioner Ward 3

Amber K. Dieleman

Melanie Grooters

Wyoming – Public Schools Bond Proposal

Ionia

Ionia Schools $3 Million Millage

Mecosta

Big Rapids – City Commissioner (2)

Jonathan Eppley

Lorraine James

Chris O’Neil

Big Rapids – Charter Amendment on City Bids

Big Rapids – $26 Million Public Schools Bond

Montcalm

Greenville Public Schools (also including portions of Montcalm, Kent and Ionia Counties) – $46 Million Bond Proposal

Stanton – City Council – 2-year term (3)

Charles Miel

Keisha Ackley

E. Ray Holloway

Michael Mazzola

Lori Williams

James Witzel

Muskegon

Youth, Family and Community Millage

Muskegon Township – Road Repair, Maintenance and Improvements Millage

Whitehall Township – Road Repair Millage

Newaygo

Big Rapids – $26 Million Public Schools Bond (overlap with Mecosta)

Fremont Mayor

Beverly Parketon

James Rynberg

Fremont City Council (2)

Michael Carpenter

Steven Heiss

Donald Henry

Garfield Township – Road Millage Proposal

Newaygo Mayor

Ed Fedell

Brooke M. Schaffer

White Cloud Mayor

Jamie L. Denslow

Jerry LeBlanc

White Cloud City Council (3)

Anthony Johnson

Jeffrey L. Murchison

Katherine P. Scott

Ashley Zatalokin

Ottawa

Airport Operating Millage Renewal and Increase – Holland, Zeeland, Park Township

Coopersville Mayor

Joel Meintsma

Larry Crandle

Ferrysburg Mayor

Regina Sjoberg

Rebecca K. Hopp

Ferrysburg – Council Member (3)

Michael DeWitt Dan Matteson Scott Blease Richard Carlson Ivy Barnes



Ferrysburg – Charter Amendment

Ferrysburg – Smith’s Bridge Millage Proposal

Grand Haven Mayor

Geri McCaleb

Mike Fritz

Grand Haven Council Member (2)

Robert Monetza

Dennis C. Scott

Andy Cawthon

Grand Haven – Board of Light and Power Trustee (2)

Gerry Witherell

Larry L. Kieft

Lane Sterenberg

Holland Mayor (overlaps with Ottawa County)

Nancy DeBoer Jay Peters



Spring Lake – Charter Revision

Spring Lake Schools Operating Millage – excludes principal residence

Van Buren

Gobles – City Commissioner (3)

Jonathan DeRidder

Catherine Hulin

Gary L. Zacharias

Laurie Zajda

Hartford – Mayor

Rick Hall

Theodore C. Johnson

South Haven – Mayor

Scott E. Smith

Paul VandenBosch

South Haven – Ward 1

Ahmmad J. Goodwin

Joe Reeser

South Haven – Ward 3

Holly Boyd

George W. Sleeper

South Haven Township – Police Millage Renewal