Election Day 2017 – November 7 Races
WEST MICHIGAN – November 7, 2017 is Election Day and while there aren’t as many races as last year, or next year, here’s what is happening, by county. Uncontested races are not listed. Some counties have overlap with others.
Also, check with your individual county, city or township clerk for all other specifics.
Allegan
West Michigan Airport Authority 10-year-millage renewal (overlaps with Ottawa County)
Casco Township – Road Millage Proposition
Douglas – Interurban Transit Authority Millage Renewal
Fennville – Fire Safety Proposal
Fennville – $23 Million School Bond Proposal
Holland Mayor (overlaps with Ottawa County)
-
- Nancy DeBoer
- Jay Peters
Martin – School Operating Millage Renewal – Excludes Principal Residences
Otsego – School Bond Proposal
Saugatuck -Interurban Transit Authority Millage Renewal
Saugatuck – School Operating Millage Renewal – Excludes Principal Residences
Saugatuck – Millage proposal for public recreation and playgrounds
Saugatuck Township – Road Maintenance Proposal
Saugatuck Township -Interurban Transit Authority Millage Renewal
South Haven Mayor (overlaps with Van Buren County)
- Scott E. Smith
- Paul VandenBosch
South Haven City Council
- Holly Boyd
- George W. Sleeper
Wayland – City Council (3)
- Jennifer Antel
- Lisa Banas
- Sheryl A. Hamilton
- Rick Mathis
Wayland – $19 Million School Bond Proposal (overlaps with Barry and Kent)
Barry County
Commission on Aging Project
Hastings – $10 Million School Bond Proposal
Hastings – $19 Million School Bond Proposal
Martin – School Operating Millage Renewal – Excludes Principal Residences
Wayland – $19 Million School Bond Proposal (overlaps with Kent and Allegan)
Berrien
Benton Harbor – Adoption of Uniform City Tax
Benton Harbor – City Commissioner at large (2)
- Duane L. Seats II
- Ron Singleton
- James Jackson
Benton Harbor – City Commissioner at large (1)
- Edward Isom
- Jerry Price
Chikaming Township – Road Millage
Lakeshore Public Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – Excludes Principal Residences
Lakeshore Public Schools – $21 Million Bond Proposal
St. Joseph City Commissioner (3)
- Fran Chickering
- Al DiBrito
- Michael C. Garey
- Peggy Getty
- Mary Goff
- Laura A. Goos
Branch
Algansee Township – Fire Equipment Millage
Coldwater – $29 Million School Bond Proposal
Coldwater – 4th Ward Councilmember
- Randall Hazelbaker
- Alexia Rish
Coldwater – 4th Ward Councilmember (partial term)
- Dan Corwin
- Scott Houtz
Quincy -Police Protection Millage
Quincy – Fire Protection Millage
Tekonska – $1.8 Million School Bond Proposal
Calhoun
Battle Creek – City Commission, 1st Ward
- Kristin Blood
- John Griffin
- Mary Lou Ramon
Battle Creek – City Commission, 2nd Ward
- Lynn Ward Gray
- John A. Kenefick
Battle Creek – City Commission, 3rd Ward
- Kate Flores
- Patrick A. O’Donnell
Battle Creek – City Commission, 4th Ward
- Dan Boyd
- Jane C. Parikh
- Allan M. Sherwood
- Christopher Simmons
Battle Creek – City Commission, 5th Ward
- Shane Farlin, Sr.
- Dave Walters
Battle Creek – City Commission, At-Large (4)
- Susan Baldwin
- Mark A. Behnke
- Beverli Carpenter
- Johnny Cash
- Kaytee Faris
- Lester Earl Johnson
- Adriane Pike MacCreery
- Sherry Sofia
Hastings – $10 Million School Bond Proposal
Hastings – $19 Million School Bond Proposal
Tekonska – $1.8 Million School Bond Proposal
Cass
Dowagiac – Councilman Ward 1
- Patrick M. Bakerman
- Lori A. Hunt
Kalamazoo
Alamo Township – Emergency Services Millage
Kalamazoo Mayor
- Bobby Hopewell
- Michael Hussar
- Chris Wahmhoff
Kalamazoo City Commissioner (3)
- Leona R. Carter
- Charley Coss
- Eric Cunningham
- Erin Knott
- Jack C. Urban
Otsego – $ 6.9 Million School Bond Proposal
Parchment – City Commissioner (4)
- Richard A. Bagley
- Robert D. Britigan III
- Eric T. Cronin
- Chester O. Emmons III
- Thomas Jordan
- Brian McCue
Pavilion Township – Fire Department Millage Proposal
Portage – Mayor
- Nasim Ansari
- Patricia M. Randall
Portage City Council (3)
- Christopher Burns
- Tim Earl
- Lori Knapp
- Claudette Reid
- Jim Stephanak
- Phil Stinchcomb
- Wayne Stoffer
- Terry Urban
Vicksburg Community Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – Except Principal Residences
Kent
Interurban Transit Partnership – Millage Renewal – 12 years . (Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kentwood, Walker, Wyoming)
East Grand Rapids – City Commissioner, Ward 1
- Katie Favale
- Diana P. Schad
East Grand Rapids – City Commissioner, Ward 3
- Michael Naltner
- Bryan Walters
Grand Rapids – City Commissioner, Ward 3
- Kent Boersema
- Senita Lenear
Grand Rapids – Library Board (2)
- Rachel S. Anderson
- Ivory Lehnert
- Katy Christensen
Grand Rapids – 20 Year Millage for Public Library
Grand Rapids Schools – Operating Millage on property, except principal residences
Grandville – Council Member (3)
- Karilyn Frederick
- Justin J. Noordhoek
- Joseph Rainey
- Andy Steenstra
- Paul M. Troost
- J.R. VanderWall
Greenville Public Schools (also including portions of Montcalm, Kent and Ionia Counties) – Bond Proposal
Kentwood – Mayor
- Stephen Kepley
- Scott Urbanowski
Kentwood – City Commissioner Ward 1
- Emily Bridson
- Jerry DeMaagd
Lowell – Council Member (2-4 year terms, 1-2 year term)
- Greg Canfield
- Jake Davenport
- Michael DeVore
- Mark V. Ritzema
- James Salzwedel
Walker – Mayor
- Mark E. Huizenga
- Al Parent
Walker – City Commissioner Ward 2
- Roxanne Deschaine
- Jeff Kobza
Walker – City Commissioner Ward 3
- Amber K. Dieleman
- Melanie Grooters
Wyoming – Public Schools Bond Proposal
Ionia
Ionia Schools $3 Million Millage
Mecosta
Big Rapids – City Commissioner (2)
- Jonathan Eppley
- Lorraine James
- Chris O’Neil
Big Rapids – Charter Amendment on City Bids
Big Rapids – $26 Million Public Schools Bond
Montcalm
Greenville Public Schools (also including portions of Montcalm, Kent and Ionia Counties) – $46 Million Bond Proposal
Stanton – City Council – 2-year term (3)
- Charles Miel
- Keisha Ackley
- E. Ray Holloway
- Michael Mazzola
- Lori Williams
- James Witzel
Muskegon
Youth, Family and Community Millage
Muskegon Township – Road Repair, Maintenance and Improvements Millage
Whitehall Township – Road Repair Millage
Newaygo
Big Rapids – $26 Million Public Schools Bond (overlap with Mecosta)
Fremont Mayor
- Beverly Parketon
- James Rynberg
Fremont City Council (2)
- Michael Carpenter
- Steven Heiss
- Donald Henry
Garfield Township – Road Millage Proposal
Newaygo Mayor
- Ed Fedell
- Brooke M. Schaffer
White Cloud Mayor
- Jamie L. Denslow
- Jerry LeBlanc
White Cloud City Council (3)
- Anthony Johnson
- Jeffrey L. Murchison
- Katherine P. Scott
- Ashley Zatalokin
Ottawa
Airport Operating Millage Renewal and Increase – Holland, Zeeland, Park Township
Coopersville Mayor
- Joel Meintsma
- Larry Crandle
Ferrysburg Mayor
- Regina Sjoberg
- Rebecca K. Hopp
Ferrysburg – Council Member (3)
-
- Michael DeWitt
- Dan Matteson
- Scott Blease
- Richard Carlson
- Ivy Barnes
Ferrysburg – Charter Amendment
Ferrysburg – Smith’s Bridge Millage Proposal
Grand Haven Mayor
- Geri McCaleb
- Mike Fritz
Grand Haven Council Member (2)
- Robert Monetza
- Dennis C. Scott
- Andy Cawthon
Grand Haven – Board of Light and Power Trustee (2)
- Gerry Witherell
- Larry L. Kieft
- Lane Sterenberg
Holland Mayor (overlaps with Ottawa County)
-
- Nancy DeBoer
- Jay Peters
Spring Lake – Charter Revision
Spring Lake Schools Operating Millage – excludes principal residence
Van Buren
Gobles – City Commissioner (3)
- Jonathan DeRidder
- Catherine Hulin
- Gary L. Zacharias
- Laurie Zajda
Hartford – Mayor
- Rick Hall
- Theodore C. Johnson
South Haven – Mayor
- Scott E. Smith
- Paul VandenBosch
South Haven – Ward 1
- Ahmmad J. Goodwin
- Joe Reeser
South Haven – Ward 3
- Holly Boyd
- George W. Sleeper
South Haven Township – Police Millage Renewal