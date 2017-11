Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich - A ballot proposal asking for a tax levy to help fund the future expenses of The Rapid bus system in and around Grand Rapids received voter approval Tuesday evening.

The 12-year extension of funding for The Rapid Transit Agency will help secure funding for maintenance, driver and mechanic payroll and other expenses.

FOX17's Michael Dupre spoke with The Rapid spokesperson Michael Bulthui as results were coming in Tuesday night. That interview is in the video player above.