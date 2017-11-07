× Former Tigers Catcher Lance Parrish joins Whitecaps as Manager

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps announced former Detroit Tigers catcher, Lance Parrish, as their 13th manager in history on Tuesday afternoon.

Parrish managed the Double-A Erie for the past four seasons and is replacing manager, Mike Rabelo, who was moved up to manager of the Lakeland Flying Tigers after the 2017 season.

Parrish was a key piece of the Tigers 1984 championship team with 33 home runs and 98 RBI.

“Heading into our 25th season, we are thrilled to have one of the most iconic Detroit Tigers represent the Whitecaps in Lance Parrish,” said Jim Jarecki, Whitecaps Vice President and General Manager in a press statement. “Lance’s experience and ability to develop young players have us looking forward to 2018.”

Parrish spent his first 10 seasons of his big-league career with the Tigers after being selected in the first-round of the 1974 MLB Draft. He was named an All-Star in six of his 10 years with the Tigers, while winning five Silver Sluggers and three Gold Glove awards.

Parrish has spent six seasons coaching with the Detroit Tigers and spent two years coaching in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.