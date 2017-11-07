Legacy Financial Network: Managing social security money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once you turn 65, it's time to take advantage of that Social Security check, but how are you going to manage that money?

Michael Markey Jr., co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network, discusses how to keep track and manage finances once it's time to take social security.

To learn more about how to manage your finances, Legacy Financial is hosting workshops at multiple locations on the following dates:

November 7: Kent District Library Caledonia Branch, 6:30 p.m.

November 7: Cedar Springs Library, 6:30 p.m.

November 11: Cedar Springs Library, 10:30 a.m.

November 11: Hackley Public Library, 10:30 a.m.

November 16: Muskegon District Library Norton Shores Branch, 6:30 p.m.