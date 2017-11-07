Spruce up your home with something retro or new from Great Lakes Furnishings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need help filling up a whole room with fabulous furniture? Or maybe just need to get something fun and unique to decorate the house?

Great Lakes Furnishings has a wonderful selection of furniture and home decor, plus it's the sister store to Mi Hometown Furnishings in Lowell, so there's always something retro or modern in their showroom that'll fit any home's style.

Great Lakes Furnishings carries everything from dinning sets, beds, couches, lounge chairs and many other pieces of furniture. Along with mainly being a furniture store, thrifters can shop around the store for smaller items like antiques or seasonal decor.

The selection at Great Lakes Furnishings goes even farther than what they can fit on their showroom floor. They have a virtual kiosk so customers can look at furniture they carry in the store, and change the fabric on each piece to see what it looks like before they buy it.

Leigh Ann went to their store to check out their wide selection of items.

Great Lakes Furnishings is located at 2995 28th Street South East in Grand Rapids. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

There's also a great Smart Shopper Steal going on with Great Lakes Furnishings and Mi Hometown Furnishings. Customers can buy a certificate valued at $100, for the price of $50; that's a $50 savings! Supplies are limited, so click the Smart Shopper Steals link to get one.