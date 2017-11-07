Strangers help deliver baby on side of the road after dad crashes car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO –A baby was born on the side of a San Diego road after the father crashed their car as they were rushing to the hospital, according to KSWB.

The father, Hongwei Zhang, was apparently on the way to the hospital just before 3 a.m. when he crashed the minivan after exiting Interstate 5, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Two strangers then stopped to help the couple and called 911, according to Scirpps Hospital officials.

Ying Shi gave birth to a baby girl, Anna, alongside the road. The baby is in good health, according to a statement from the couple: