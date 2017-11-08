‘As good as it’s going to get’: Local expert’s take on West Michigan economy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The West Michigan economy is humming along and a local expert says it can’t get much better.

“This is probably as good as it’s going to get,” said Brian G. Long, director of Supply Management Research in the Seidman College of Business in a press release. “If we continue this way to 2019, it will be the longest post-war recovery in history without sliding into another recession.”

Long says most area auto parts suppliers are still doing well as is the office furniture industry. The local index of employment is still positive and the national unemployment rate has fallen to 4.1%.

Long surveys 45 purchasing managers in the greater Grand Rapids area and 25 in the Kalamazoo area monthly on eight business conditions. The respondents are asked to rate the eight factors as “same,” “up” or “down.”

Click here to download and read the whole report: Seidman Economic Report