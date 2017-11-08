Bakita and Book Week 12

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jason Hutton and Bret Bakita are analyzing the high school football regional final games this Friday and Saturday.
Here is how the Blitz Top 10 voting went this week:
Bret Bakita
1. Muskegon (11-0)
2. GR Catholic Central (11-0)
3. Forest Hills Central (11-0)
4. West Ottawa (10-1)
5. Montague (11-0)
6. Mona Shores (9-2)
7. West Catholic (9-2)
8. East Grand Rapids (9-1)
9. Zeeland East (9-1)
10. Kelloggsville (10-1)
Jason Hutton
1. Muskegon (11-0)
2. Forest Hills Central (11-0)
3. West Ottawa (10-1)
4. Mona Shores (9-2)
5. GR Catholic Central (11-0)
6. West Catholic (9-2)
7. Montague (11-0)
8. Harper Creek (11-0)
9. East Grand Rapids (9-1)
10. Zeeland East (9-1)
Chris Gorski
1. Muskegon (11-0)
2. Forest Hills Central (11-0)
3. Mona Shores (9-2)
4. West Ottawa (10-1)
5. GR Catholic Central (11-0)
6. West Catholic (9-2)
7. Harper Creek (11-0)
8. Montague (11-0)
9. East Grand Rapids (9-1)
10. Pewamo-Westphalia (10-1)
Snooze2You
1. Muskegon (11-0)
2. Forest Hills Central (11-0)
3. West Ottawa (10-1)
4. Harper Creek (11-0)
5. GR Catholic Central (11-0)
6. West Catholic (9-2)
7. Montague (11-0)
8. Belding (9-2)
9. Oakridge (9-2)
10. Saugatuck (8-3)
Kyle Mills
1. Muskegon (11-0)
2. Forest Hills Central (11-0)
3. GR Catholic Central (11-0)
4. West Ottawa (10-1)
5. Harper Creek (11-0)
6. West Catholic (9-2)
7. Montague (11-0)
8. Watervliet (11-0)
9. Portland (10-1)
