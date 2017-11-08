Bakita and Book Week 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jason Hutton and Bret Bakita are analyzing the high school football regional final games this Friday and Saturday.

Here is how the Blitz Top 10 voting went this week:

Bret Bakita

1. Muskegon (11-0)

2. GR Catholic Central (11-0)

3. Forest Hills Central (11-0)

4. West Ottawa (10-1)

5. Montague (11-0)

6. Mona Shores (9-2)

7. West Catholic (9-2)

8. East Grand Rapids (9-1)

9. Zeeland East (9-1)

10. Kelloggsville (10-1)

Jason Hutton

1. Muskegon (11-0)

2. Forest Hills Central (11-0)

3. West Ottawa (10-1)

4. Mona Shores (9-2)

5. GR Catholic Central (11-0)

6. West Catholic (9-2)

7. Montague (11-0)

8. Harper Creek (11-0)

9. East Grand Rapids (9-1)

10. Zeeland East (9-1)

Chris Gorski

1. Muskegon (11-0)

2. Forest Hills Central (11-0)

3. Mona Shores (9-2)

4. West Ottawa (10-1)

5. GR Catholic Central (11-0)

6. West Catholic (9-2)

7. Harper Creek (11-0)

8. Montague (11-0)

9. East Grand Rapids (9-1)

10. Pewamo-Westphalia (10-1)

Snooze2You

1. Muskegon (11-0)

2. Forest Hills Central (11-0)

3. West Ottawa (10-1)

4. Harper Creek (11-0)

5. GR Catholic Central (11-0)

6. West Catholic (9-2)

7. Montague (11-0)

8. Belding (9-2)

9. Oakridge (9-2)

10. Saugatuck (8-3)

Kyle Mills

1. Muskegon (11-0)

2. Forest Hills Central (11-0)

3. GR Catholic Central (11-0)

4. West Ottawa (10-1)

5. Harper Creek (11-0)

6. West Catholic (9-2)

7. Montague (11-0)

8. Watervliet (11-0)

9. Portland (10-1)

10. Portland (10-1)